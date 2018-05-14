Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Legend of the Mothman & Its Illinois Connection

Posted 11:48 AM, May 14, 2018, by
Mothman, Cryptozoology, Loren Coleman, Mason Paine, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Unabridged Millennial, WGN Radio, WGNRadio.com, Masonverapaine.com, MVP Show, Coast to Coast AM, Author, cryptozoologymuseum.com, Crypto Zoology Museum, George Noory, Illinois, Weird, Scary, Prophecy, Richard Gere, Movies, Evil Incarnate

Mothman Evil Incarnate (Loren Coleman Book Cover)

Author and Cryptozoologist, Loren Coleman breaks down what cryptozoology is?, the legend of the Mothman & the Mothman Illinois connection.

For more information about Loren Coleman visit: Lorencoleman.com
Visit Cryptozoologymuseum.com for info about Loren’s Cryptozoology Museum
Like Loren on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Cryptozoologymuseum
Check out a list of Loren’s books here at: Amazon

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

 