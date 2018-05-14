× Legend of the Mothman & Its Illinois Connection

Author and Cryptozoologist, Loren Coleman breaks down what cryptozoology is?, the legend of the Mothman & the Mothman Illinois connection.

For more information about Loren Coleman visit: Lorencoleman.com

Visit Cryptozoologymuseum.com for info about Loren’s Cryptozoology Museum

Like Loren on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Cryptozoologymuseum

Check out a list of Loren’s books here at: Amazon

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine