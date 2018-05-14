× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 155: 2018 Rookie Mini Camp

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns recap the highlights from the Bears’ rookie mini camp which took place over the weekend. They discuss the potential of undrafted players, like Matt Flemming, making the roster. Hoge goes out on a limb by comparing head coach Matt Nagy to one of his predecessors. The guys also take a dive into the news of the day about Illinois getting that much closer to having legalized sports gambling.

