× “Elton Jim” transforms into “Mr. Fix-it,” gets a Wu-Tang Clan nickname, and raps on Childish Gambino’s intense music video

In this 104th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano reveals how he recently transformed from a “call the guy” to “THE guy,” performing a litany of weekend home improvement projects. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” segment, regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, helps Jim get a Wu-Tang Clan nickname (“Smilin’ Contender”), and she and Jim discuss Childish Gambino’s new controversial music video for “This Is America.”