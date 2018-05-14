× ‘Book Club’ Director and Co-Writer Bill Holderman: “It’s the type of film that you are going to leave and feel good and that works no matter how old you are”

“Book Club” director and co-writer Bill Holderman joins Justin to talk about where the idea for the film comes from, the challenge of directing such a star-studded cast (Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda), how the themes of the film play to every demographic, writing the movie for this specific cast, the role that “Fifty Shades of Grey” plays in the movie, the pressure to make sure each actor has enough screen time, how the film is resonating with people of all ages, what he learned from this experience and the importance of having the audience leave the theater feeling good.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio