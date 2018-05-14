× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.14.18: Make a wish

Bill and Wendy are back for another epic Monday edition of the show. The two talk about their full weekend, Sen. John McCain, British slang, Jimmy Parado, and much more. Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn also stops by to talk about his recent article on former Mayor Richard M. Daley’s record and hotel tipping.



