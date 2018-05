× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.14.18: Bonus Dog

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the passing of ‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder, the hidden meaning behind McDonald’s golden arches, favorite fast food chains, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.