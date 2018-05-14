× Award-winning author Robert Kurson tells the incredible story of the Apollo 8 mission

Award-winning journalist and author Robert Kurson joins Justin to discuss his new book, “Rocket Men: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man’s First Journey to the Moon.” Robert talks about how he first became interested in the Apollo 8 mission, why he feels this is the greatest story of space exploration ever, how much he knew of the story before he started working on this book, the process of putting this book together, the role that politics played in the Apollo 8 mission, the massive risk involved in the mission, how the Apollo 8 mission brought together a country that was extremely divided in 1968, why the astronauts of the era were as popular as rock stars, the way this mission captured the attention of the world and how he sees space travel in 2018 and beyond.

