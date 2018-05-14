× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Cory Franklin’s new book, Alderman Matt O’Shea on “Paint the Town Blue” and “Sarah Vaughan Live at Mister Kelly’s” at the City Winery

This week on the show, Rick talked with Cory Franklin to talk about his new book, “The Doctor Will See You Now: Essays on the Changing Practice of Medicine.” Then, Alderman Matt O’Shea (19th) joins Rick to talk about Police Memorial Foundation’s “Paint the Town Blue” campaign and Special Olympics, which you can find out more about on their website.

Then, Daryl Nitz, David Marienthal, Adam Carston & Caleb Smith joined Rick to talk about “Sarah Vaughan Live at Mister Kelly’s,” May 21 at City Winery. They delve into the amazingly rich cultural history of Mister Kelly’s and talk about the documentary they are working on about the venue, featuring the likes of Woody Allen & David Mamet.