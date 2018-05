× 2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Chuck Swirsky

The 2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame class will be inducted on Friday, May 18th and Chuck Swirsky will be among the 5 that will be honored. Chuck stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about what the honor means to him. Dave remembers a moment from before Chuck came to WGN and Chuck was doing a Snub the Cubs on his talk show.