White Sox Weekly (5/13/18): Crosstown Showdown Part One

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox baseball: Sox radio voice Ed Farmer joins the show following the team’s 8-4 loss to the Cubs and the guys talk about how to try and look ahead after a 9-27 start; we hear from Ricky Renteria on channeling frustration into positive outcomes; Chris Volstad and Trayce Thompson talk about their respective journeys to the Sox clubhouse; we remember some Sox/Cubs series moments, and more.