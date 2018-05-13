× WGN Radio Theatre #282: Phil Harris & Alice Faye, The Green Hornet & Box Thirteen

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 12, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Phil Harris & Alice Faye: Hired Mothers.” Guest Starring: Phil Harris and Alice Faye; (05-13-51). Next we have: “The Green Hornet: Underwater Adventure.” Guest Starring: Robert Hall; (09-14-46). For our final episode of the night we have: “Box Thirteen: Suicide or Murder.” Guest Starring: Alan Ladd; (10-31-48)

