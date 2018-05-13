× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 5/13/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with Jimmy Kemp, son of the late former Congressman, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Jack Kemp. Jimmy serves as the President of the Jack Kemp Foundation and talks about the foundation’s mission to keep his father’s legacy and the “American Idea” alive; their recent forum held in Chicago on expanding community, and more.



Next, Rick is joined by Former Chicago Public Schools CEO and City Budget Director, Paul Vallas. Paul has now entered the race for Mayoral Candidate and shares what motivated him to run, the need for financial stability in the city, his approach to his campaign, and more.



Then, Rick speaks with Democratic State Treasurer Michael Frerichs to give a recap of a recent unclaimed property auction. Michael also discusses the state’s precarious financial position and prospects for a budget.

