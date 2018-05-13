× Karen Conti 5/13/2018 |”Mom-isms”, Drury Lane Theater, and more

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show,

Larry Baker, Production Stage Manager at Drury Lane Theater at Oakbrook, stops by to talk about the various shows featured at the theater over the years and the type of experience audience members can expect.

In the spirit of Mother’s Day, Karen and company share some of their favorite memories with their moms and “mom-isms” that will always stick with them; and as always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.