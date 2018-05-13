× Don’t Stop Believin’: Journey’s Jonathan Cain on ‘The Man, the Band and the Song That Inspired Generations’

Journey’s (and Chicago’s Very Own) Jonathan Cain, Grammy nominated songwriter, keyboardist and newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, joins Dave Plier to talk about growing up in the city and the Our Lady of Angels tragedy, starting his career with ’The Babys’, the meaning behind the lyrics of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” and “Open Arms,” using their biggest anthem in the series finale of ‘The Sopranos’ and the inspiring message to never give up hope.



