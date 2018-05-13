Don’t Stop Believin’: Journey’s Jonathan Cain on ‘The Man, the Band and the Song That Inspired Generations’

Posted 6:03 AM, May 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:00AM, May 13, 2018

(L-R) Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Steve Smith, Steve Perry, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain of Journey accept an award onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Journey’s (and Chicago’s Very Own) Jonathan Cain, Grammy nominated songwriter, keyboardist and newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, joins Dave Plier to talk about growing up in the city and the Our Lady of Angels tragedy, starting his career with ’The Babys’, the meaning behind the lyrics of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” and “Open Arms,” using their biggest anthem in the series finale of ‘The Sopranos’ and the inspiring message to never give up hope.

