× Brian Noonan Show 5/13/18: Mother’s Day and Aberlour single malt Scotch whisky

Brian discusses the worst Mother’s Day gifts according to a recent survey, then welcomes Mark Williams from Aberlour, a distillery of single malt Scotch whisky.

To kick off the show, Brian talks about his appearance on “Never Not Funny,” the Jimmy Pardo podcast, which he recorded live at Zanies in Rosemont over the weekend.

Then, Brian discusses how his Mother’s Day celebration was almost thwarted by an apartment fire over a bar where he wanted to get Bloody Marys. He and Cody talk about what they did for Mother’s Day before Brian reveals what a recent survey said was the worst Mother’s Day gift you could possibly give, with more than 90 percent of mothers agreeing that it is just a terrible idea.

Brian then explains his new “mystery student” policy whenever he’s working as a substitute teacher, and how it’s working with his students. “Mr. Noonan’s Box of Fun” was also vetoed as a name for his prize pool, but he still thinks it’s a good idea to “bribe” kids to encourage good behavior. Cody also debates him about the merits of letting kids drink as much water as they want during class.

Mark Williams from Aberlour Whiskey then joins Brian in-studio to discuss Aberlour’s single malt Scotch whisky varieties, including a live tasting. He discusses how different types of whisky are made and the different flavor tones you might detect depending on what you’re drinking. Aberlour is a distillery in Aberlour, Strathspey, Scotland, and Mark Williams explains why he doesn’t like when people describe alcoholic beverages as “smooth.”