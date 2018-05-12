× World premiere of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Full report from the world premiere for SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY with audio highlights from the red carpet with the cast and crew. Some of the biggest news to come from the premiere had nothing to do with SOLO, but instead, we got our first bits of info about the upcoming STAR WARS live-action TV show from the series creator himself, Jon Favreau. Also walking the red carpet was Dave Filoni, who talked a little about STAR WARS RESISTANCE, but was cagey about where his future in STAR WARS is heading. We analyze what was said and what it could mean. “Prophet…Or Loser (Solo Edition)” with F.J. DeSanto is back! Hear F.J.’s final round of predictions before the release of SOLO. Also in this mega-sized RFR, Donald Glover brings Lando to SNL, Mark Hamill attends a wedding on THE BIG BANG THEORY, we hear the voice of Enfys Nest for the first time, and the story of how Swank got stuck in Chicago.