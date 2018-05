× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/12/18: Greg Trotter, Erin Ailworth, Ryan Ori

Amy discusses a plan to expand food stamp work requirements that could have an effect on 500,000 Illinoisans with Greg Trotter from the Chicago Tribune. Wall Street Journal’s Erin Ailworth explains why production of solar panels is ramping up in the US. Later, the Tribune’s Ryan Ori breaks down the plan for a huge renovation on the riverfront between Chinatown and South Loop.