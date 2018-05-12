× OTL #604: Chicago Mini Maker Faire, The Folded Map Project, The Secret History of The Weaker Sex

Mike Stephen stops by Schurz High School in Avondale to bring us the experience of the Chicago Northside Mini Maker Faire with creator Christina Pei, learns about the #FoldedMap Project from its creator and Englewood artist Tonika Johnson, and chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) and learn about 60s soul-rockers The Weaker Sex as part of this week’s Secret History of Chicago Music. The local music this week is powered by The Funs.

