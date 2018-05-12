× Mothers Day With Our Wonder Woman Mom, Wine and Wind Down, and The Political Round Table! | Full Show (May 11th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (May 11th) Mothers Day With Our Wonder Woman Mom, Brianna Daniel. Then, we see what everyone is streaming with Wine and Wind Down with Susan Danenberger of Danenberger Family Vineyards. This week they dissect the reboot of Cobra Kai! We also bring on the Political Round Table of Ken Jakubowski, Erik Elk and Dave Lundy to take a look at today’s hard-hitting political topics. And finally, We take on the classic ‘Mother’s Day’ movie “Psycho” for “What’s That From?!”.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

