Matt Bubala Full Show 5-12-18: Bad jokes from the White House, the inside details of Kilauea and much more!

The show starts off with WGN Radio’s Patti Vasquez, Ken Jakubowski, and Eric Elk joining Matt to discuss the bad joke that came out of the White House. Volcanologist Dr. Janine Krippner gives a rundown of the Hawaiian volcano activity pouring out of Kilauea. One of Matt’s regulars calls in from Stockholm, Sweden and leads to a discussion on the postponing of a Nobel Prize. Roger Badesch chimes in with his wisdom and much more!