HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, HI - MAY 09: Park visitors watch as an ash plume rises from the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 9, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate. Officials have confirmed 26 homes have now been destroyed by lava in Leilani Estates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Dr. Janine Krippner gives us the inside details of Kilauea…literally!
Volcanologist Dr. Janine Krippner returns to The Matt Bubala Show this week to continue the discussion of the Hawaiian aftermath of Kilauea’s eruption. Dr. Krippner elaborates on the activity in Kilauea; what has caused it and what it’s future could be. For more volcanic activity updates, you can visit janinekrippner.weebly.com or follow Dr. Krippner @janinekrippner.