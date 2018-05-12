× Dr. Janine Krippner gives us the inside details of Kilauea…literally!

Volcanologist Dr. Janine Krippner returns to The Matt Bubala Show this week to continue the discussion of the Hawaiian aftermath of Kilauea’s eruption. Dr. Krippner elaborates on the activity in Kilauea; what has caused it and what it’s future could be. For more volcanic activity updates, you can visit janinekrippner.weebly.com or follow Dr. Krippner @janinekrippner.