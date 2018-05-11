Video: Weekend Warning – Mother’s Day Edition

Posted 8:52 PM, May 11, 2018, by , Updated at 08:40PM, May 11, 2018

It’s Mother’s Day weekend. Whether your plans involve spending time with your mom, watching some Chicago baseball, or a combination of those and/or other activities, Violeta Podrumedic reminds you that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid travel delays.

