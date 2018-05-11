× Theater Thursday! Babes With Blades, Chris Pazdernik B-day ‘Beltfest’, Comedian Michael Palascak and The Chicago Critics Film Festival | Full Show (May 10th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (May 8th) Comedian Michael Palascak and Chicago Tribune Cartoonist, Scott Stantis ride side car as rev up Theater Thursday! First we welcome the rep’s from Babes With Blades (Delia Ford and Catherine Mallers) who discuss their upcoming festival, “Fighting Words Festival”. Then, Chris Pazdernik and Lauren Paris join us to tell us all about Chris’ Birthday Beltfest which is an amazing event raining money for and supporting Howard Brown Health. And to discuss the Chicago Critics Film Festival we bring on Tom Hush. All this and more!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

