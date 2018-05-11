× The Opening Bell 5/11/18: The Next Moves For Interest Rates…Going Up

A relatively quiet market, but its the future that everyone’s looking at. Steve Grzanich sat down to close out the week with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to discuss the strong likelihood of an interest rate coming two times times this year. The other side of the business world Steve checks on Fridays is the airline industry, and Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) explained how Southwest is getting into the Hawaiian market, possibly adding flights early next year.