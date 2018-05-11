× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-11-18

We are ending the week in style! On tonight’s episode of The Download, WGN’s Kevin Powell breaks down game 1 of the Cubs v. Sox Crosstown series, we reload the busy week in news with journalists Ken Davis and Lauren Cohn, artist and video producer DGainz chats about his rising career and we end the show with THE TRIUMPHANT RETURN OF STEVE GADLIN AS HE STEPS INTO THE FRYING PAN!!!

