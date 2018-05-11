× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and North Korea, and Iran, oh my!”

Journalist Lauren Cohn and “Chicago Newsroom” host Ken Davis join Justin to recap all the stories that were making news this week including North Korea freeing three American prisoners, President Trump planning to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, President Trump withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, White House aide Kelly Sadler mocking Senator John McCain, Tronc paying out $15 million to former board chairman Michael Ferro, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts buying new Chicago soccer team, Lori Lightfoot announcing her run for Chicago mayor, Mel Reynolds going back to prison for failure to pay taxes, Eric Schneiderman resigning as NY AG amid assault claims by four women, the continuing Stormy Daniels saga, the ongoing Illinois pension crisis, the upcoming royal wedding and the thought pieces surrounding Childish Gambino’s “This is America” video.

