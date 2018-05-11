× The Carry Out 5-11-18: “I’m a little uncomfortable with the idea that the president sits on dirt until he needs it”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump unveiling his plan to reduce prescription drug prices, Mayor Emanuel opening five new gates at O’Hare Airport, the Cubs throttling the White Sox in game 1 of the Crosstown Classic, Bears rookie mini-camp opening, Winnipeg defeating Nashville in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and an Arizona woman being accused of stalking for sending 65,000 text messages after a first date.

