Hawaii is a hot travel destination right now and Southwest Airlines is trying to capitalize on it. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) discussed the plans for service starting in 2019 with Brian Sumers (Airlines Business Reporter at Skift.com) and how they plan on competing with Hawaiian Airlines offering inter-island service as they continue to regrow brand trust after the death of a passenger last month.