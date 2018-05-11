× ‘Shark Tank’ winner Steve Gadlin asks the question: Would you start everyday with Ranch Flavored Sorbet?

IT’S THE TRIUMPHANT RETURN OF STEVE GADLIN AND THE FRYING PAN!!! Local genius, inventor, innovator, entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” champion Steve Gadlin joins Justin for the award-wanting segment “The Frying Pan!” Steve presents an exclusive idea to the WGN listeners and they get to decide if it is good enough to present to his principal investor Mark Cuban. Tonight, Steve’s idea is Ranch Flavored Sorbet! It’s delicious and nutritious, whaddya say?!

