× LA Hottest DJ, Valida, on Music, Being Vegan, Bunnies and The Prom

LA’shHottest DJ, Valida, joins Awesome Vegans host, Elysabeth Alfano, in her kitchen to dish on music, being vegan, bunnies, Earthlings and spinning for The Humane League’s Vegan Prom. Moby will be the DJ, along with Valida, at The Humane League’s Vegan Prom in Los Angeles on May 12. For tickets, click here.

