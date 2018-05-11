× Kevin Powell: “Today’s game was a perfect example of where both of these teams are at right now. This is the golden era for the Cubs and this is a rebuild for the Sox”

WGN‘s Kevin Powell joins Justin to break down the Cubs 11-2 victory over the Sox in game of 1 of the Crosstown Series. Kevin and Justin talk about the Cubs impressive offensive display, the great game by Willson Contreras, the inconsistent start by the Cubs during the first month of the season, the Manny Machado to the Cubs rumors, the sloppily played game by the Chicago White Sox, the disappointing start to the White Sox season and the possibility we see more White Sox youngsters come up to the big leagues and And don’t forget to check out Kevin’s terrific Powell at the Park podcast.

