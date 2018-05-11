× How artist and video director DGainz reinvented the way we see music videos

Artist and filmmaker DGainz joins Justin to talk about his career, where his love of music videos comes from, when he realized he was able to get a following with his videos, how his work with Chief Keef put him on the map, the planning that goes into his music videos, the challenges of making a video on the fly, the importance of filming Chicago as he sees it, why he decided to pull back from making videos that glorify gang culture and how his work has evolved through the years.

