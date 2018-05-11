Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: May 11

Posted 12:48 PM, May 11, 2018, by
Google, Trends, 2018, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Justin Burr, Trends Expert, MasonVeraPaine.com, WGNRadio.com, WGN Radio, MVP Show, Unabridged Millennial, Mothers Day, Met Gala, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Taylor Swift, Bride, Crocodile, North Korea, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Katy Perry, Tickmaster, Danny Glover, Childish Gambino, Saturday Night Live, This is America, Zimbabwe, Reputation Tour, Tay Day, Zanele Ndlovu

Mothers Day (Picture provided by: Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

Top viewed Youtube video is:  This is America (Childish Gambino)

 