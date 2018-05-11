× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.11.18: Mother’s Day at it’s finest

Today’s guests include comedian Tammy Pescatelli, entertainment guru Alex Zalben, and horticulturalist Stacey Hirvela. Wendy and Bill talk about celebrating Mother’s Day and how they like to observe the holiday, Tammy’s upcoming performances, television lineup changes, gardening, and much more.

