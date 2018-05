× Big Data Helping to Predict Chicago Parking Trends & Other Business Stories

To close out the week, Andrea Hanis (Editor at Blue Sky Innovation) and Steve Bertrand (Host of The Wintrust Business Lunch) cover some of the latest business stories coming out of Chicago. However, this week they chatted about a Seattle based app that is helping to fight homelessness, big data making parking in Chicago an easier experience, and news of Spotify cold shouldering artist, R-Kelly.