× Alex Zalben: Entering up-front season with the latest TV series talk

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Managing Editor of decider.com, Alex Zalben! On today’s Mother’s Day episode they talk about the latest tv series releases, cancellations and renewals. Later on, listen for the WOW moment of the week!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.