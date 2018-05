× ​​”Mike Pence is Pat Patterson,” Episode 77, May 11, 2018

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

We all knew The Donald is Vince. Now we know Mike Pence is Pat Patterson.

Buy The Donald: How Trump Turned Presidential Politics Into Pro Wrestling for only $3.16! Since writing the book, nothing has shocked us. Nothing.