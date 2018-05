× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/10/18: Looking Into Expensive Windows, Google’s Realistic AI, & LinkedIn Video

Every other Thursday, Dennis Rodkin joins Steve Bertrand to check in on the latest news from the residential real estate realm and shared big news about Zillow “Zestimates” and multi-million dollar tear downs. Ben Fox Rubin detailed the scary, realistic sounding Google Assistant update, and Ilyce Glink noted the impact of video in today’s digital market place (especially for B2B marketing).