× Top Five@5 (5/11/18): Lori Lightfoot throws her hat in the ring, a political ad misses the mark, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, May 10th, 2018:

Loris Lightfoot announces her bid for Mayor of Chicago, a Fox analyst takes a shot at Sen. John McCain, one of the women accusing Tom Brokaw of improper relations speaks out, a Portland man takes his song to the local government, and a gun-toting politician makes a political ad.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3502524/3502524_2018-05-10-204124.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

