Top Five@5 (5/11/18): Lori Lightfoot throws her hat in the ring, a political ad misses the mark, and more…

Posted 8:19 PM, May 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:20AM, May 11, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 13: Lori Lightfoot, chair of the Chicago Police Board, addresses community leaders and members of the news media about the findings of the Police Accountability Task Force on April 13, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The task force found the Chicago Police Department was plagued by systematic racism and had lost the trust of the community. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, May 10th, 2018:

Loris Lightfoot announces her bid for Mayor of Chicago, a Fox analyst takes a shot at Sen. John McCain, one of the women accusing Tom Brokaw of improper relations speaks out, a Portland man takes his song to the local government, and a gun-toting politician makes a political ad.

