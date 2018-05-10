× Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: Interest Are Rates Rising & Bank Customers Are Ready To Shop

Checking in on the the finance world from a banking perspective is vital since it changes on a daily basis. Steve Grzanich discussed the rising interest rates with Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) and how banks are being more proactive with their customers on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Chuck says that its reminiscent of years ago when rates were back up in the double digits and customer’s habits were much more active.