The Opening Bell 5/10/18: Which Gas Saving Myths Actually Work?
Kicking off the Thursday show, Steve Grzanich talked about the latest with Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) as this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader looked at the consumer and what they will do next as interest rates continue to rise. Mike Quincy (Automotive Specialist at Consumer Reports) then busted a few of the most popular fuel efficiency myths before the anticipated oil price hike in the coming months.