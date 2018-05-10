The Mincing Rascals 05.10.18: Disabled Chicago Tribune comments section, “sick and bad,” “Be Best,” sanctuary gun counties
The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn, Scott Stantis and Kristen McQueary of the Chicago Tribune. They begin by weighing in on the disabling of Chicago Tribune’s comments section. Then, the Rascals discuss President Trump’s definition of a “sick and bad” Obama in an interview with John Dickerson. Plus, the Rascals review Melania Trump’s “Be Best” anti-bullying campaign announcement Monday. Finally, the group moves on to question gun sanctuary status filed for by 20 Illinois counties.
Steve recommends The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry by Rachel Joyce.
Kristen recommends Donna Vickroy’s local story on bullying and making amends years later.
Eric recommends “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling,” a documentary by Judd Apatow.
Scott recommends that you don’t wear a leather jacket when recording a podcast.