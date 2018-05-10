× The Factors Holding Back Trump Tower’s River Front Shops

Chicago’s real estate market has had a a microscope on it for years since it continues to lag behind the rest of the country, but the commercial real estate market is in a completely different level. Thankfully Steve Bertrand (Host of The Wintrust Business Lunch) is in the loop with Dennis Rodkin (Real Estate Reporter at Crains) who has the latest real estate news, but today they discussed the Zillow lawsuit, multi-million dollar tear downs, and the reason why the Trump Tower’s river walk commercial space is having such a tough time being filled.