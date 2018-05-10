× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-10-18

We have another stacked-to-the-rafters show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Flowers for Dreams co-founder and CEO Steven Dyme about redefining the local florist, legendary filmmaker Paul Schrader discusses his new movie, “First Reformed,” Andrea Levoff, Corri McFadden and Ceta Walters chat about Mother’s Day, motherhood and pushing back against stereotypes, musician King Tuff chats about his new record and upcoming show at Lincoln Hall and we cap off the night with a tremendous conversation with artist and author Molly Crabapple about her new book, “Brothers of the Gun: A Memoir of the Syrian War.”

