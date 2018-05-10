× The Carry Out 5-10-18: “Trump is getting results but then he speaks and you realize his worst enemy is his mouth and his fingers”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump getting praise for his work getting three U.S. detainees released from North Korea, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly pitching himself as a fixer who could get access to President Trump, Lori Lightfoot announcing her run for mayor of Chicago, Mel Reynolds being sentenced to prison for not paying taxes, Spotify taking R. Kelly’s music off of playlists, the Cubs and Sox taking the day off before facing off in the Crosstown Classic this weekend, the Bears rumored to be interested in former Seahawks DE Cliff Avril and a new study saying Chicago drivers are most likely to feel content and happy while behind the wheel.

