You know it’s a good day when the Mayor of our beautiful city brings in flowers. CPS Chief of Nutrition and Facilities Operation Leslie Fowler stoped by to talk about the efforts to get kids to eat more color for Fresh Attitude week. Our friend from House of Blues, Ryan Shea, stopped by with some tickets to their Tom Jones Mother’s Day Show. Pat Brady and Congressman Quigley talk politics and Dean has a honey of a deal.