Sports Central, 05.10.18: Rick Hahn Talks Eloy Jimenez; Mark Carman Talks NBA Playoffs

WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge is back with your latest episode of Sports Central! Adam had the opportunity to sit down with Chicago White Sox GM, Rick Hahn, and talk about the latest clubhouse movement and improvements happening with the team. WGN Radio’s Mark Carman joins in and gives insight into this year’s NBA Playoffs and a little bit on the Cubs leading up to the Crosstown.

