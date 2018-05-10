× See ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and the ‘The Sound of Music’ on the big screen at Marcus Theatres

Summer is almost here which means the start of movie season! Bill and Wendy speak to Rob Boelman, General Manager at Marcus Theatres in Orland Park to talk about Marcus Theatres® Family Classics Retro Series. Rob also talks about this season’s summer blockbusters.

To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.marcustheatres.com/marcus-specials/marcus-film-series.

