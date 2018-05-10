× Roe Conn Full Show (5/10/18): Roeper Reviews Melissa McCarthy’s latest, Gordon Chang worries about N. Korea, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, May 10th, 2018:

Washington Post’s senior political reporter Aaron Blake looks the ethical shortcomings of President Trump’s attempt to “drain the swamp,” WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling warns about a cooler weekend, NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan is celebrating his ascension to the WGN Walk-of-Fame, the Top Five@5 features Lori Lightfoot announcing her run for mayor, Gordon Chang (author of “Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes On the World”) looks at the upcomging summit between President Trump & Kim Jong-un, and Richard Roeper reviews: “Life of the Party,” “Breaking In,” and “Terminal.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3502530/3502530_2018-05-10-205430.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

