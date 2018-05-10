× Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 10: Remembering Kerry Wood’s 20 K Game; WGN’s Andy Masur on the White Sox; Sports Feed’s Josh Frydman on the Cubs

On this week’s episode, Kevin talks with WGN Radio White Sox pregame host Andy Masur (5:05) about pitchers Lucas Giolito, Carson Fulmer and Reynaldo Lopez. And Andy gives his best guess to when Michael Kopech will get called up. Then Josh Frydman (23:45) from CLTV’s Sports Feed talks about Yu Darvish’s struggles, Joe Maddon’s lineup and Kerry Wood’s 20 strikeout performance in 1998.

